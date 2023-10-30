Man arrested for murdering live-in partner

CHENNAI: A man has been arrested for murdering his live-in partner after she refused to give him Rs 2.5 lakh to repay his debts near Tiruttani on Saturday. The arrested man, Ranjith, started living with the woman, Sasikala of Kanakamma Chatram, a few months ago.

The 33-year-old woman was separated from her husband and has two sons.

On Saturday afternoon, Sasikala was seen trying to walk along Gandhi Road in Tiruttani with her neck slashed and other injuries. Passersby rushed her to a government hospital, but she succumbed to injuries there.

During preliminary inquiry, police traced Ranjith and upon questioning, he confessed to the crime.