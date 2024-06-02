Man arrested for murdering father-in-law with stone in Maduravoyal

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old man was arrested on murder charges after his father-in-law, whom he attacked a few days ago, succumbed to his injuries.

Police said that the incident happened at Pillaiyar Kovil 9th street in Maduravoyal.

The arrested person was identified as M Mahesh (36). Police said that a few days ago, Mahesh had a quarrel with his father-in-law, K Kannan (65) at their home on May 23.

After the argument, Mahesh threw a stone on Kannan's head when the latter was sleeping near Varasakthi Vinayagar temple in Maduravoyal.

In this, Kannan, who suffered bleeding on his head, was rescued by the passerby and admitted to the government hospital.

Kannan's family members filed a police complaint at the Koyambedu police station after which an attempt to murder case was booked against Mahesh.

Kannan who was undergoing treatment at the government hospital succumbed to his injuries on June 1 after which the attempt to murder case was altered to murder.

Mahesh was arrested, produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.