Man arrested for house break-in near Manali, stolen jewels recovered

CHENNAI: The Avadi city police on Sunday arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly breaking into a house near Manali and decamping with 25 sovereigns of jewellery about a week ago.

The arrested person was identified as M Masthan alias Raji of Old Washermanpet.

The Manali police had registered a case based on a complaint from J Narayanan (43), a resident of Vimalapuram near Manali.

According to the complaint, the occupants locked the house and left for Bengaluru on July 27 to visit relatives.

When they returned on August 1, the front door was found broke open. On further examination, the family found that about 25 sovereigns of jewellery and other valuables kept in the house were stolen.

Based on CCTV footage from the neighborhood and other inputs, the police zeroed in on Masthan and arrested him.

The stolen jewels were recovered from him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.