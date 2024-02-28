Man arrested for flashing at woman

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man, software professional, was arrested on Monday for allegedly flashing at a woman from the terrace of his house in Palavakkam near Neelankarai.

The arrested person was identified as T Mohamad Asarudin. Police said that he works as a software program developer at a private firm in Mylapore.

He was arrested based on a complaint from a 45-year-old woman, his neighbour. According to her complaint, the woman went to the terrace of her house to dry clothes on Sunday when the incident happened.

The accused who was on the terrace of his house had allegedly flashed at the woman. The woman reported the incident to her family members after which she filed a complaint at Neelankarai Police station.

After investigations, Neelankarai Police booked the accused under several sections including Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act and arrested him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.