Man arrested for attempting to break open ATM in Kolathur

CHENNAI: City police on Wednesday arrested a 29-year-old man who attempted to break open an ATM and rob cash in Kolathur, two days ago. The arrested, J Mohammed Ismail of GKM colony, Kolathur, had entered the ATM of a private bank and damaged the CCTV cameras and attempted to break open the ATM on Monday, during the early hours. According to police, after making a futile attempt for over half an hour trying to break open the ATM, he left the scene.

Bank officials who were alerted by the public reached the scene and after confirming that no money was stolen, filed a complaint with the Kolathur Police station. After investigations and based on CCTV footage from the neighbourhood, police zeroed in on the accused and arrested him on Wednesday. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.