Man alleges assault by narcotics cops

CHENNAI: A former employee of an IT firm, who lost his job during the coronavirus pandemic, has lodged a complaint at Vyasarpadi police station against the Enforcement Bureau CID sleuths alleging that they had assaulted him during an inquiry.



The injured complainant, identified as Arjun, 26, was treated in a private hospital for an injury on his left hand, sources said.

Arjun, a resident of Anna Nagar, reportedly took him to the Enforcement Bureau office on October 25 morning around 10 am and let him go home by evening.

He was summoned to appear at the Enforcement bureau office the next day. He reached there at 10 am. During the enquiry on October 26, a team led by a woman inspector, allegedly assaulted him during enquiry after which he was allowed to go home, he said in the complaint. He was again asked to appear before the investigator on Friday.

Sources said that next day – Friday - he received treatment for a bone injury on his left hand and by night he lodged a complaint with the Vyasarpadi police station alleging assault by narcotics sleuths. Police are yet to register FIR as they are not sure if the injury was caused by EB sleuths or self-inflicted one.

Sources said that the sleuths during a search at his house had recovered a certain quantity of narcotics from his house.