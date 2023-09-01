Man about to board flight to Malaysia using fake passport arrested

CHENNAI: A 44-year-old man who was about to board a flight to Malaysia using a fake passport was arrested at the Chennai airport on Thursday night.



The Batik Air was scheduled to depart to Kuala Lumpur from Chennai on Thursday night.

The immigration officials while checking the travel documents of the passengers found Musthafa of Nagapattinam was about to travel usinga fake passport.

So the immigration officials cancelled his trip and was detained in the immigration room and held inquiries on why he was travelling on a fake passport and what was the purpose of his visit to Malaysia.

Later the officials informed the Central Crime Branch police in Chennai and then the police visited the Chennai airport and Musthafa was taken into their custody for further inquiry.