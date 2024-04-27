Malmal Mela collection welcomes summer in eco-friendly way

CHENNAI: According to a recent report, the fashion industry makes up 10 per cent of human carbon emissions. This makes the concept of being environmentally friendly more vital. Taking the significance of sustainability forward, The Shop is presenting its Spring Summer collection, Malmal Mela. This collection shines with mul mul fabric to make nightwear, loungewear, men’s and women’s wear and home furnishings such as table linen, bed linen, cushions and kitchen items.

Established five decades ago by Kamal Singh and Preminder Singh, The Shop is a family-run business taking inspiration from traditional textiles. “We try to minimise wastages in terms of raw materials and fabric. And we are also very conscious about the pricing of our products, as we want to reach the maximum number of people. Our works are eco-friendly and sustainable,” says Rajeshwari, textile designer at The Shop.

The business’s goal is maximum utility with minimum wastage. The Spring Summer collections feature unique colour palettes. “We keep upgrading in terms of colours and designs, keeping in mind international and local markets. We also take inspiration from our old designs and rework the colour palettes,” shares the textile designer, who is into upcycling works as well.

Shedding light on how to achieve sustainability, Rajeshwari states, “We upcycle all waste materials from the fabric, and sustainability can be achieved with good strategies. Working on a lower profit margin and not going overboard is one such idea. There should be no compromise in quality and design. The concept of sustainability should be adopted not just in the stage of production, but also within the work environment also. It should be applied consciously in every area.” The Shop collaborates with NGOs, paving the way for women’s empowerment.

The Malmal Mela is happening at The Folly Amethyst, Whites Road, today, from 10 am to 7 pm.