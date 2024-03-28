Malaysian cockatoos brought for YouTube videos seized

CHENNAI: The Customs officials at Chennai airport seized four Cockatoos that two passengers were trying to smuggle from Malaysia, on Wednesday.

As they were checking the passengers who arrived from Kuala Lumpur early morning on Wednesday, the officials grew suspicious about Mohamed Raja (28) and Ramiz Raja (27) of Chennai. They intercepted the passengers and checked the two plastic baskets they were carrying.

When they opened the basket, officials found four white parrots inside. During the questioning, the passengers told the officials that they bought two pairs of parrots from Malaysia and decided to keep them as pets in their house. They said they were planning to use the birds for YouTube videos. Based on information, officials from the Wildlife Department visited the airport and they identified the birds as cockatoos, a parrot species popular among pet bird lovers. The officials said it was not legal to keep these birds at home as pets without proper permission. As the passengers did not have a proper export certificate with them, the officials decided to send the birds back to Malaysia, as infection, if any, could spread from the birds. Later in the night, the birds were sent back to Malaysia.