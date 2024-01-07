Makkaludan Mudhalvar: Around 8,000 petitions received in two days

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai corporation received nearly 8,000 petitions under the Makkaludan Mudhalvar camp held in the last two days across the city. Several issues ranging from new electricity connections, and construction plan approval to name change for property and drinking water taxes, and street vendor cards were addressed in the petitions.

The Chennai corporation organised 14 camps in all the zones of the city on Saturday. Of these, residents gave at least 4,217 petitions about various issues, and the Valasaravakkam zone (zone 11) received the highest number of petitions with 700 petitions. Followed by Tiruvottriyur zone (zone 1) received 580 petitions.

“It has been over three months since we raised a complaint regarding solid waste and stray animal menace in the area to the zonal office and online complaint cell. The officials failed to address it and close the complaints without resolving the issue. Since the Makkalai Thedi mayor program was not organised in Tondiarpet zone (zone 4) we have given a petition in this camp,” said G Umanath, a resident of Old Washermenpet.

On the first day of camp on January 5, the Chief Minister’s special camps received as many as 3,700 petitions on various demands. The residents gave petitions to ensure a quick resolution from the government’s side as they were tired of filing it with the concerned department.

The majority of the petitions were regarding solid waste management, issued related to the metro water board and Tangedco, issuance of birth and death certificates, vacant land levy, and financial aid for differently-abled, senior citizens, and transgenders.

All the petitions received in these camps will be duly considered by the concerned departments within 30 days and appropriate services will be provided to the people based on merit.

Meanwhile, the Makkalai Thedi mayor program will resume this month after a brief gap due to the northeast monsoon spells. Mayor Priya Rajan said that almost 90 percent of the petitions and grievances have been addressed by various departments, including the city corporation, housing department, metro water board, and revenue department.

The remaining petitions are under process and expected to be resolved at the earliest, she added.