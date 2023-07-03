Makkalai Thedi Mayor scheme: Priya to meet residents of Adyar on July 5

CHENNAI: After meeting the residents of North Chennai in Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones as part of Makkalai Thedi Mayor scheme initiated during the Chennai Corporation financial year budget 2023 - 2024, Chennai Mayor R Priya will visit Adyar zone (zone 13) and receive grievance petitions from the residents on July 5 from 10 am to 1 pm.

The previous visit was made to the North Regional Office on May 3, where as many as 401 petitions were given to the Mayor, of which immediate response was taken for 53 petitions where birth certificates were provided.

And her second visit was at Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zonal office (zone 6) where 239 petitions were given to the mayor for several issues in the area.

In the next visit to the Adyar zone at the South regional deputy commissioner office on Wednesday between 10 am and 1 pm.

People can utilise the opportunity to give petitions for complaints regarding road damage, solid waste management, stormwater drains, street lights, park and playground development works, birth and death certificates, property tax, and metro water-related issues.

Those who have given the petition can track the complaint through a link sent to their registered mobile number.

People can check the status of the problem and directly contact the concerned official to follow up on the grievances and ensure it has been resolved at the earliest.