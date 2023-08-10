Makkalai Thedi Mayor held in Tiruvottiyur zonal office

CHENNAI: Makkalai Thedi Mayor programme was held at the Tiruvottiyur zonal office on Thursday. City Mayor R Priya received the petitions from the public regarding various issues.

The special camps are being held in various zones under the scheme. The Mayor received petitions directly from the public and assured action.

As many as 235 petitions were received from the public that were related to road construction, school building, community hall development, rain water drainage, housing facility and birth/death certificate. She assured that actions will be taken through the relevant departments on the requests received to resolve the issues.

A special medical camp was also organised and 20 pregnant mothers were provided with maternal health boxes containing nutritional food items, while other freebies such as sewing machines were also distributed on behalf of Chennai Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department through Chennai District Collectorate.

At least 14 beneficiaries were given the financial aid as part of the Chief Minister Road Accident Relief Fund and a cheque of Rs 10,000 was given to 13 destitute widows.