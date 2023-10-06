Makkalai Thedi Mayor: 474 petitions received from the residents of Ambattur zone

CHENNAI: As many as 474 petitions were given to Chennai Mayor R Priya during the visit to Korattur at Ambattur zone (zone 7) on Friday as part of Makkalai Thedi Mayor program. Mayor stated that many complaints were from those who have not received the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme.

Petitions regarding several issues including road facility, school buildings, community halls, stormwater drains, drinking water facility, birth and death certificates were also recieved. A special medical camp and a dengue awareness programme was organised as part of the makkalai thedi mayor event.

"During the previous visit to Royapuram zone (zone 5), Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (zone 6), Adyar (zone 13), and Tiruvottiyur zone (zone 1) majority of the complaints related to Chennai Corporation have been resolved. The complaints related to service departments including Chennai metro water board, Tangedco, and housing department have been given and followed by the officials and petitioners. Additionally, those who are yet to receive Rs 1,000 can reapply, and further verification will be taken, " said Mayor Priya.

"We have sanctioned funds for several developmental works to be carried out by the local body following the petitions received from the residents of the four zones, " she added. Mayor ensured that the grievances will be addressed at the earliest. People should utilise the opportunity to help the civic authorities identify the issue and resolve it.

Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar, Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan, additional commissioner (health) Shankar Lal Kumawat, standing committee chairman (public health) Dr G Shanthakumari, senior officials and ward members were among those presence at the event.