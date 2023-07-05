Makkalai Thedi Mayor: 303 petitions received at Adyar zone on Wednesday

CHENNAI: As many as 303 petitions were given to Chennai mayor R Priya during the visit to south regional deputy commissioner office at Adyar zone (zone 13) on Wednesday as part of Makkalai Thedi Mayor scheme.

Petitions regarding several issues including road facility, school buildings, stormwater drains, birth and death certificates and property tax.

Of the 303 petitions, at least 11 complaints regarding birth certificates and name change in property tax were addressed immediately.

In addition, a special medical camp was organised, where medical examinations and treatment were provided to the public. Most of the complaints have been received in connection with the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, the mayor urged the department to address the issue immediately.

Similarly, people request to relay roads in the area which would be carried out after the construction work of storm water drain is completed.

"During the previous visit to Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones (zone 5 and 6) over 400 complaints have been resolved in several departments including Chennai Corporation, Chennai metro water board, Tangedco, and housing department. We ensure that the remaining grievances will be addressed at the earliest. Also, people shall utilise the opportunity on this platform to give the petitions, " said mayor Priya.