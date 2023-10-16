Madras HC agrees to hear 'Leo' producer's plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has agreed to hear a petition on Tuesday, filed by Seven Screen Studios, the producer of Vijay starer film Leo, seeking to permit the early morning 4 am show on the opening day, October 19 and additional show at 7 in the morning.

Advocate Vijayan Subramaniam the counsel for Seven Screen Studios mentioned before Justice Anita Sumanth to hear the plea production company urgently.

After the same the judge agreed to hear the petition on Tuesday morning.

K Ramachandran, the producer of the film Leo, scheduled to release on October 19, moved the Madras High Court to permit the early morning 4 am show on the opening day, after the State refused to permit the special show.

Since the film has the high expectations among the audience and the film is allowed to screen early morning show in neighbouring States Kerala and Karnataka, the special should be allowed in Tamil Nadu to cater the expectations of actor Vijay fans, said the petition.

Considering the length of the film it will take around 3 hours 45 minutes for each show, it is technically impossible for the theatres to screen five shows within 16 hours 30 minutes which is the allotted duration to screen the films, reads the petition. Hence, the petitioner sought an additional show at 7 in the morning from October 19 to 24.