Make Kilambakkam a mobility hub: Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the state government to upgrade Kilambakkam into a regional mobility hub by providing additional MTC buses from the city, providing stoppage for long-distance trains, metro link between Airport and Kilambakkam and others.

In a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Ministers, and senior officials, Anbumani pointed out that mobility hubs give improved public transportation, safe commute, reduce travel expenses apart from reducing pollution.

"As mobility hubs promote walking and cycling, this will help in making lifestyle changes thus reducing chances of non-communicable diseases. By reducing fuel usage, mobility hubs control climate change," he said.

He explained that neighborhood mobility hubs are created in parts of the city while central mobility hubs are created in the central part of the city. Regional mobility hubs are created in a way to link the city to other parts of the State.

Anbumani expressed that transit-oriented development (TOD) proposed by the government does not include all the features of TOD.

"The government is trying to densify in the name of TOD. Orders have been issued to relax FSI norms in suburban and MRTS corridors to favor builders. The government has not given importance to public transportation," he opined.

He also suggested the government to ensure a correlation between mofussil and MTC bus operations. Trains, metro trains, and rental vehicles should be made available easily. "Reasonable fares should be fixed for autos and cabs apart from providing pick up and drop points. To help people around Kilambakkam to reach the bus stand, walkways, and cycle paths should be laid. While keeping two-wheeler parking charges reasonable, usage of private cars should be encouraged," he said.

Urging the government to operate 300 to 500 MTC buses to Kilambakkam Bus Terminus (KCBT) and requesting to make the upcoming railway station in such a way that long-distance trains have stoppages.

"Moreover, the government should drop the plan to convert 16 MTC depots into commercial spaces. Instead, the depots should be made into mobility hubs," he demanded.