Make better arrangements at RGGGH for screening: PwDs

CHENNAI: It has been long queues and chaos at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for the past few days, as medical aspirants with disabilities are being screened as part of the admission process under disability quota.

After complaints of lack of facilities for the disabled candidates at RGGGH last week, the hospital authorities made arrangements for sign boards, private screening, ramps, accessible bathrooms and canteens on Monday.

Candidates who apply under the persons with disabilities (PwD) quota have to visit the designated Disability NEET screening centres for physical exam and quantification of their disability and get an online certificate issued by the centre.

RGGGH is the only centre in the State available for candidates from TN, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra. The Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram is another in South India.

Candidates from other States suffered from lack of online token system for registration process and also faced communication barriers. “There is no proper seating arrangements. Communication is nil from the staff on registration. I’ve been waiting from Thursday. Many candidates are making arrangements to stay in the city for 5-6 days just to get the certificate,” lamented the parent of a candidate from Andhra Pradesh.

The confusion regarding protocol also prevailed. Candidates were asked to undergo ophthalmology and psychiatric screening, despite not disclosing any such issues. “Most candidates were told to do an eye test despite not having any related issues. People had to go to the Institute of Ophthalmology in Egmore or Institute of Mental Health for screening,” said another candidate from Karnataka. “I received the screening certificate only today after waiting since last Friday. Since this is an annual process arranged by the government, arrangements must be planned better.”

Sudha Ramamoorthy, a member of Disability Rights Alliance, said that the arrangements were made only after several requests were made to the Health Secretary and dean of RGGGH. “These facilities should have been made earlier so that candidates didn’t have to struggle,” she opined.