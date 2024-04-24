Major seizure at Chennai airport, 11 kg heroin seized from flyer from Doha

CHENNAI: In a major seizure, officials at the Chennai International Airport seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore from a man who arrived from Doha.

Based on suspicion, the officials intercepted a passenger who came from Doha and searched him. They found he was carrying a whopping 11 kg of heroin.

The seized narcotic reportedly has an estimated street price of Rs 11 crore, said officials.

Following this, the man who was transporting the drug, identified as Bharat from Jaipur, Rajasthan, was arrested.

Further investigations are on to find out more about the network involved in this drug trade.