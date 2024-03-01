Maid, two others arrested for theft at doctor’s house in T Nagar

CHENNAI: Three people including a maid and a car driver were arrested for allegedly stealing 90 sovereigns of gold, mobile phone from the house of their employer, an orthopaedic doctor, at Sarangapani Street in T Nagar.

Pondy Bazar police identified the three as V Vijayalakshmi, 22, her husband Vigneshwaran, 29, and her brother-in-law Varun Kumar, 23. Vijayalakshmi has been employed as a domestic help at the house of the complainant Dr Pankaj Kumar for the past three years. Police said that the doctor’s wife had noticed that gold jewellery in small quantities went missing from the house.

Last week, when she checked her cupboard, she found that a total of 90 sovereigns of gold jewellery and a mobile phone were missing. She then lodged a police complaint on Wednesday and told the police that she suspects Vijayalakshmi of theft. Based on the complaint, we conducted an inquiry and took Vijayalakshmi into custody. She confessed to stealing the jewellery and mobile phone. Based on her confession, we arrested her husband and brother-in-law, police said.