Mahabs traders told to use recyclables, shun plastics

CHENGALPATTU: In an effort to make Mahabalipuram more pleasant for the tourists, the administrative officials of the tourist towns have decided to request the traders in the neighborhood to sell only recyclables in order to ban single use plastics and a meeting in this regard was held on Thursday.

The State government has been implementing several schemes to make mamallapuram the most sought after tourist destination amongst foreigners and locals alike. However, off late there has been a significant rise in plastics littering next to all the tourist attractions.

Following the Collector’s orders to ban plastics and make the town more environmentally aware, a meeting was held with the traders involved in food and souvenirs. The officials explained the dire need to maintain cleanliness near the monuments to the shopkeepers, traders and businessmen.

They also warned of stringent action against those businesses those drop plastic waste haphazardly around the town. The traders were also requested to reduce and eventually stop selling plastics products. They were also advised to use recyclable plates cups and straws. The officials demonstrated environmentally friendly alternatives at the meeting.