Mahabs to play host as TN Int’l Kite Fest returns

CHENNAI: The second edition of the Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival (TNIKF) is set to be an exhilarating family carnival, presented by Global Media Box, in collaboration with the Department of Tourism Tamil Nadu. This festival will take place from August 12 to 15 at the TTDC Ocean View Mahabalipuram. With the theme ‘Wings of Waves: Save Marine Life, Save Mother Earth’, TNIKF aims to promote domestic tourism, enhance visitor experiences, and raise environmental awareness.

The festival will feature sea animal-themed show kites, delivering a powerful message about the importance of environmental conservation and protecting marine life for a sustainable future.

One of the key highlights of the event will be the participation of an impressive lineup of international kite teams, bringing together over 200 kites from eight countries, including Thailand, Indonesia, France, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and India.

“We have received incredible support from Sandeep Nanduri, Director of Tourism and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) and the entire team. He has been welcoming of new ideas and supportive of them, without which this event isn’t possible. TNIKF is not your regular kite festival — it’s a fascinating display of art and culture from around the world with a show of kites. It’s a spectator event and only kite flyers come to showcase. We will also closely monitor weather reports and make necessary arrangements accordingly to create a unique experience for attendees by showcasing international talent and promoting environmental awareness,” Benedict Savio, director of Global Media Box and festival organiser.