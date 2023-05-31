Mahabs residents seek land pattas

CHENGALPATTU: Over 500 residents from the Five Rathas area in Mahabalipuram went on a procession on Tuesday to submit a petition to the Collector requesting for pattas for their land which was reportedly being delayed because of the Archeology department.

More than 500 families have set up homes and lived near the famous Five Rathas monument in the tourist town for more than 40 years.

Despite paying taxes and having all the facilities such as ration cards in the address, drinking water connection, electricity connection etc, the residents have been made to run from pillar to post for pattas for their land as the Archaeology department is against it.

The residents claimed that lack of pattas have caused a lot of difficulty in them procuring home loans to renovate or rebuild their homes which are in a dilapidated condition.

Following this, a group of residents from the area went on a procession in 10 vans and met the Chengalpattu Collector AR Rahul Nadh in Thirukazhukundram and submitted a petition claiming that since the Archaeology department was not giving the nod, the Revenue department has been delaying their pattas.