Mahabalipuram car accident: Yashika Aannand appears in Chengalpattu court

CHENNAI: Actress Yashika Aannand appears in the Chengalpattu court in car accident case of 2021 on Tuesday.

In July 2021, Yashika was returning from Pondicherry with her friends when she met with an accident near Mahabalipuram .

In this accident, Yashika's close friend Bhavani Shetty died on the spot, while Yashika and her two male friends sustained serious injuries and later underwent treatment.

According to a report from Thanthi TV, the tragic accident case is currently going on in the Chengalpattu Court.