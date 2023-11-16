Maha man arrested for sending morphed images of girl in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old youth from Thane, Maharashtra has been arrested by Chennai police for woman harassment by sending morphed images.



Chennai police action was based on a complaint lodged by a resident of Sowcarpet in the month of July. The complainant stated that he received morphed images of his daughter from unknown telegram id. Hence he requested to take the necessary action.

Based on the investigation, the IP address of the fraudster telegram account was obtained. Mobile number and IMEI details were found to one Shubham Khajanchi, Fatak Road, Near Kasturi Hospital, Thane, Maharashtra.

A special team arrested Shubham Khajanchi and seized 2 laptops, 6 cellphones, 6 external hard disks and 18 memory cards from him.

The accused was produced before the Judicial Magistrate in Thane for transit warrant. He was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Chennai and was remanded to Judicial Custody.

City police requested the public to be aware of various online scams and are advised to contact Cyber Crime Helpline number 1930 or register their complaint in National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal -www.cybercrime.gov.in in case of any cyber related queries.