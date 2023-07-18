Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme: GCC to organise camps from July 24-Aug 16

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation to organise special camp for Magalir Urimai Thogai from July 25 to August 16 in two phases across the city, and issued guidelines for the same. The ration shop employees would hand over the application form and token to the ration cardholders specifying the details of the camps to apply for the scheme.

The release noted that the wards have been divided phase-wise, where the first phase of the camp will be held from July 24 to August 4 and the second phase will be conducted from August 5 to 16. People can visit the camp from 9.30 am to 1 pm, and between 2 pm and 5 pm. The application form should be filed only at the camps, and the applicants must bring Aadhar card, ration card, electricity receipt, and bank passbook for verification. The applicants need not attach any documents such as income proof and property documents.

The information about the streets, wards and camp details will be displayed on the notice boards in the ration shops. The applicants should ensure their Aadhar number is entered, and fingerprints verified through biometric device. If the fingerprint is incorrect, they will receive OTP to the number linked to the applicant's Aadhar card.

Those who have completed 21 years of age can apply for the Magalir Urimai Thogai, and only one beneficiary is eligible to apply per ration card. If the ration card mentions the male as the family head, then his wife will be eligible for the scheme. If a family has more than one female who has been 21 years of age, then the family members can choose one person to apply for the scheme, they can also be unmarried women, transgenders.

People can reach out to Chennai Corporation control room 044-25619208, WhatsApp number 9445477205, and call center 1913. And control room has been set up in each zone.

Thiruvottriyur zone (zone 1) - 9445190201

Manali zone (zone 2) - 044-25941079

Madhavaram zone (zone 3) - 9445190203

Tondiarpet zone (zone 4) - 9445190204

Royapuram zone (zone 5) - 9445190205

Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone (zone 6) - 9445190206/ 9445190926

Ambattur zone (zone 7) - 9445190207/ 044-26257880

Anna Nagar zone (zone 8) - 9445190208

Teynampet zone (zone 9) - 9445190209

Kodambakkam zone (zone 10) - 9445190210

Valasaravakkam zone (zone 11) - 9445191432

Alandur zone (zone 12) - 9445190212

Adyar zone (zone 13) - 9445190213

Perungudi zone (zone 14) - 9445190214

Shollinganallur zone (zone 15) - 9445190215