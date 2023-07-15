Magalir Urimai Thogai: GCC commissioner say camps will be held in two phases

CHENNAI: There are over 17.18 lakh ration cardholders residing under Chennai Corporation limits, the biometric service for financial assistance scheme for women will be carried out in two phases, said Chennai Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan.

In phase one, 1,500 camps will be set up, and the details of ration cardholders will be collected. Subsequently the camps would be gradually increased.

The civic body has ensured that training has been provided for the required number of volunteers.

"At least 17 lakh application forms are required, and so far 10 lakh forms are ready and we are expecting the remaining applications in the next couple of days. We have identified places to set up camps such as community welfare centers, government offices, school halls, and night shelters. The token will be given to the concerned ratio cardholders a day ahead of the camp, 60 to 70 application forms are expected in a day, " said Radhakrishnan.

As many as 1,500 biometric machines would be accessible during the camps, and civic body authorities are formed and will be trained. Also, guiding officers will be present in the camps to clarify queries of the people to fill in the application forms. For those who don't have individual bank accounts, the officials from the respective banks will be present in the camps. They should bring an Aadhar card and ration card to create a new bank account.

The commissioner further stated that if anyone could not visit the camp on the day allocated for them, they would get another chance to get their application forms. "We ensure that the application forms are given within the two phases. For instance, in Manali there are 30,000 cardholders it would be easy to complete within the time period, whereas there are over one lakh ration cardholders in Tondiarpet so we would work accordingly, " added the corporation commissioner.