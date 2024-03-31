Madurai man held for realtor’s murder in city

CHENNAI: A day after a realtor was brutally murdered while he was going on his evening walk in Velachery, the city police on Saturday arrested a 68-year-old from Madurai, who had led the gang which hacked the realtor to death in public view.

N Subbaiyan (68) of Madurai has told the police that the deceased had cheated him of Rs 28 lakh in a land deal, which prompted him to plot the murder.

The deceased, V Palanisamy (60), a resident of Madley Road in T Nagar, was walking near the junction of Gandhi Road and Velachery Taluk Office Road along with a friend, Rajendran, when the duo was rounded up by a six-member gang on Friday evening. Sensing danger, Palanisamy and Rajendran began running, but they were chased and attacked.

After grievously attacking both, the gang fled the scene. Palanisamy and Rajendran were rescued and moved to a hospital where Palanisamy was declared dead on arrival.

Taramani police registered a case of murder, and after investigations, a special team arrested Subbaiyan. “The deceased had allegedly cheated Subbaiyan of Rs 28 lakh by promising to buy land for him, but did not honour the deal. Enraged by this, Subbaiyan and his accomplices murdered Palanisamy,” police said.

Subbaiyan was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Search is on for five other suspects.