Madurai-bound air passenger held with live bullet

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at the Chennai airport on Friday after security officials spotted a live bullet inside the baggage of a passenger.

Alarm was raised when officials opened the baggage of 35-year-old Vijay Krishna, who came came to board a flight to Madurai, and identified the bullet.

The passenger was set to board the Indigo Airlines flight to Madurai on Friday morning.

The security officials, while scanning the baggages, spotted the bullet in Vijay’s bag and sounded the alarm.

Soon the officials put aside the baggage began searching and found a 9mm live bullet.

The security personnel detained Vijay Krishna and during interrogation found that the passenger was a resident of the United States of America and had come to Chennai in the morning on board the British Airways flight.

He informed the security officers that he was a member of a rifle club in the USA and by mistake, he had taken the bullet along with him.

He also said that he was not aware that there was a bullet inside his baggage.

However, the officials cancelled his journey to Madurai. Vijay Krishna was late handed over to the Chennai airport police station.

The police registered a CSR and allowed him go home after getting a written declaration.