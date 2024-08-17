Madras Week 2024: Emotions of Madras on canvas

CHENNAI: Chennai is a word and Madras is an emotion, is a quote that has gone on to become popular over the years. The timeless tradition and dynamic spirit of the city are fascinating even for folks after Madras’s transformation to Chennai. City-based artiste Shiva Ravishankar and Ashmitha Athreya from Madras Inherited are curating an exhibition, showcasing the works of 14 artists about the rich history and warmth of people.

“I made a series of Madras-based artworks and wanted to exhibit the same on this special week, dedicated to Madras. I also bring together city artists and celebrate both Chennai and Madras. The exhibition covers different aspects of Madras including the culture, festivals, ecological diversity, people and the works they do. A mix of paintings, sculptures and photographs will be showcased,” says Shiva Ravishankar. A Chennaiite, for Shiva, the temples, colonial architecture and the people are always enchanting. His artistic journey began when he was a toddler as his mother was into Thanjavur painting.

Valarmathi artwork by Shiva Ravishankar

“I am a Chennai person but the charm of Madras will never go away from the city,” smiles the curator. “When I think about the word Madras, the joy of the people is the first thing that pops into my mind. Especially the ones born in that generation, they are the most warm and welcoming ones,” adds the 18-year-old.

Like Shiva Ravishankar, the warmth of people is the most enthralling aspect of Madras for Poovizhi Gnanasekaran as well. A multi-disciplinary artist, Poovizhi ventured into the world of art when she won a drawing competition in her childhood. “I majorly focus on expressionism and capture the essence of a place. Originally from Cuddalore, I have been living in Chennai since 2009. As I am from a different place, I like everything about the city as it made me who I am today,” shares the visual artist, who is currently pursuing psychology. “Madras is directly connected with my childhood. I was excited to visit the city for my vacation and I really miss the double-decker buses. Chennai is soulful when compared to other cities and becomes home for someone who doesn’t belong to the place. There is a balance of modernity and tradition. The slow pace of the city makes it even more charming,” the 32-year-old tells DT Next.

Poovizhi's works

Another artist, Karthik Nagarajan’s work offers a unique perspective on Madras’s architectural heritage. “I use the geometric lens to depict iconic buildings like the Senate House, Higginbothams, Victoria Public Hall, and Cuddon Building. This approach encourages the onlookers to engage with the architecture on an intellectual level,” he states.

Senate House on canvas and Geometric lines of Higginbothams by Karthik Nagarajan

Shiva Ravishankar’s works that will be displayed at the event is titled Thozhil, bringing on canvas the different professions which people do in Madras. “I interviewed the people to know in depth about their work and highlight the emotions of people rather than their work,” he reflects. “I use a lot of vibrant colours to highlight people, temples and beaches of the city. I have also sculpted a woman selling fish, taking inspiration from beaches,” explains Poovizhi.

Talking about developing the scope of art in Chennai, Shiva Ravishankar remarks, “The art scene here is vibrant and there should be more initiatives to make art more accessible. Chennai and art go well together as the city has an effect on art in all aspects.”

Step and immerse in the Essence Of Madras exhibition, where the artworks of Shiva Ravishankar, Dinesh Sekar, Kavya Chenni, Karthik Nagarajan, Jeeshnu Ajidhas, Mahalakshmi S, R Thanusri, Goutham S, AR Tejaswini, Rajat Rajasekar, Oviya Manivannan, Janani S and Poovizhi will be displayed on August 18, from 11 am to 7 pm, at Art Kin Centre, Alwarpet.