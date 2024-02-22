Madras Veterinary College organised national conference

CHENNAI: The Department of Livestock Production Management, Madras Veterinary College organised a National Conference on "Optimization of Livestock Farming for Sustainable Development in the Era of Climate Change" and the 30th Annual Convention of Indian Society of Animal Production and Management (ISAPM) 2024.

The conference was focused on sustainable dairy farming, integrated farming, exploring the potential of marketing channels for the optimization of livestock farming, and as well as for doubling the farmer's income, said a press release.

Sujit Saha Senior Manager (Animal Breeding), National Dairy Development Board, Gujarat was the Chief Guest and released the compendium along with other dignitaries. K N Selvakumar, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) delivered the inaugural address of the conference and said that livestock production and management play a pivotal role in global food security, providing a consistent and diverse source of nutrition.

The Indian Livestock Sector is an important subsector of agriculture in the Indian economy, which grew at a CAGR of 7.93 per cent during 2014-15 to 2020-21.

The contribution of livestock in total agriculture and allied sector Gross Value Added (GVA) has increased from 24.32 per cent (2014-15) to 30.47 per cent (2021-22), the release added.