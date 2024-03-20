Madras University to conduct student satisfaction survey

CHENNAI: The University of Madras will be conducting a student satisfaction survey as per instructions from National Assessment and Accreditation Council, which is expected to upgrade the quality of the courses offered by the institution.



The institution, in a circular, stated that the institution is conducting a student satisfaction survey regarding "Teaching – Learning and Evaluation", which will not only help to improve the quality in higher education but additionally provides other improvements in the infrastructure facilities in and across the campus.

Accordingly, there would be more that 20 questions for the students, which should be compulsorily attempted through online. The students could answer all of the questions including the percentage of syllabus covered in the current academic year and how well the teachers prepare for the classes.

Similarly, the students could also participate in the survey to answer with reference to the communication skills of the professors in the class rooms and the teacher`s approach to the teaching.

The students have the opportunity to comment on whether the university takes active interest in promoting internship, student change and field visit opportunities. Likewise, they have to additionally answer in the survey whether the institution makes an effort to interact students in the monitoring, review and continuous quality improvement of the teaching and learning process.

The circular stated that the response to the qualitative 21st query is the student's opportunity to give suggestions on improvements and additionally mention weaknesses of the institute here. Once the students have finished the survey, the university will not display the identity of the respondent.