Madras University distance education admissions to begin from today

CHENNAI: The admission process for MBA, MCA, diploma and certificate courses of the University of Madras for 2024-2025 is set to begin on Friday.

A notification from the institution said that the students could get themselves admitted to the Single Window Admission Centre (SWAC) at the university campus at Chepauk in Chennai.

Accordingly, the SWAC would function on all days including Saturdays and Sundays (except public holidays).

The notification further said that students could also apply through the online admission system available at http://online.ideunom.ac.in.

Admissions could also be made through 64 learner support centres which are functioning across all the districts.

Now the distance learning programme is offering 16 UG and PG courses besides conducting 19 diploma courses and 16 certificate courses approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

However, the notification did not mention any last date for the student’s registration process.

This University has 72 teaching and research departments, 22 research centres and 138 affiliated colleges. It has been placed in ‘A++’ Grade.