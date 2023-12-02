Madras University announces PhD programme for January 2024

CHENNAI: The University of Madras has announced PhD admission programme for the January 2024 session as per the institution's regulations 2021.



The University's registrar, S Elumalai, in a notification, said candidates were directed to apply through online till January 31.

He said that at the same time, the entrance exam will be conducted during the month of January.

Accordingly, the departmental selection committee will conduct the entire process of admission including conducting the entrance exam, preparation of the merit list of the candidates, and verification of certificates.

The heads of the university, principals of affiliated colleges, and directors of research institutions will clarify that the selections were made on the basis of Research Regulation 2021 issued by the university.

Based on the selection list recommended by the selection committee, the university will issue the Ph.D. admission letter. However, the provisional registration will be issued by the university after ratifying the admission.

The head of institution will assign a supervisor to each candidate admitted to the Ph.D. programme based on the mutual consent of the supervisor and candidate.

According to the regulations, the Degree of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) is awarded to a candidate who, as per these regulations, submits a thesis on the basis of original and independent research in any particular discipline or involving more than one discipline (interdisciplinary) that makes a contribution to the advancement of knowledge, which is approved by the Board of Examiners as required.

The soft copy of the thesis shall be submitted to the University library for plagiarism check.

A certificate will be issued about the level of similarity detected based on authorized software.