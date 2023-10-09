Madras Univ to organise int'l conference on biodiversity from Dec 14-16

CHENNAI: For the first time, the University of Madras will be organising an international conference on biodiversity, biotechnology, and bio aspects of fungi for agricultural, industrial, and environmental sustainability from December 14 to 16.



The three-day conference will be in line with the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Mycological Society of India.

University sources said that the conference will highlight that in the new bioeconomic, fungi play a significant role in ecosystems as decomposers, recycles nutrients, mutualistic symbionts, and pathogens.

Mycologists from across the world will be attending the conference, which will highlight the extensive knowledge about the added value fungi contribute to beer, bread, wine, spirit, food preservation, and food taste.

The use of enzymes in the food and feed industry, such as animal feed, baking, brewing, and wine and juice has significantly improved in the past decade.

The gathering would also discuss the challenges before Mycologists that are to overcome the adverse effects of fungi.

The prime goal of the mycologist is to explore the fungal population in India since only 5% has been reported.

The theme of the conference pertains to research in fungi which is a unique kingdom of organisms with immense diversity and complexity.

They are highly intriguing with dynamic taxonomy, maintenance of ecological processes, sources of antibiotics, pharmaceutical products, food, industrial chemicals, enzymes, and biocontrol agents. Besides, they do cause adverse effects on plants, humans, and animals and as a food spoiling agent in causing diseases.