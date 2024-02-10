Madras Univ to host int'l conference on social consequences of climate change on March 6

CHENNAI: University of Madras will be hosting an international conference on the social consequences of climate change on March 6.

The University, in its proposal notification, said the two-day conference will explore how rising temperatures, changing rainfall patterns, and extreme weather events impact the lives, livelihoods, and communities of diverse populations.

On the theme of the conference, the institution said it will tackle the profound challenges posed by climate change, not just from an environmental perspective, but also through a comprehensive social lens. It recognizes that climate change isn't a random act of nature, but rather a complex issue intertwined with factors like social structure, political power dynamics, and urban planning.

The Conference aims to understand how these factors shape the impact of climate change on different groups in India, considering inequalities across lines of race, class, gender, and more.

Accordingly, by bringing together sociologists and other social scientists, the conference seeks to delve deeper than just disaster statistics.

Further, the gathering would explore how disasters themselves can contribute to future climate events, and how government responses and recovery programs can exacerbate existing inequalities.

From vulnerable coastal villages to thriving metropolises, the conference will delve into environmental challenges, resource scarcity, health care implications, and changing livelihoods, while seeking solutions rooted in social justice and resilience, the University said.