Madras univ to conduct Maths Olympiad on Dec 21, 22 to mark Ramanujan’s birth anniv

CHENNAI: To mark the 136th birth anniversary of the eminent Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, the University of Madras has decided to conduct Mathematics Olympiad and other related activities for Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) students from December 21 to 22.

Sources from the university said the institution, under Ramanujan Institute of Advanced Study in Mathematics of the institution, is also planning to conduct quiz competition and Mathematical modelling.

The registration process for participation, which began already will end on December 17. According to the university, the topic will be strictly restricted to Mathematics and students will be judged by their clarity in explanation.

In the quiz programme, each team should have three members and should represent the same college/institution. The university said that the Olympiad will be a problem solving examination that test the mathematical thinking. Duration of test is 60 minutes.