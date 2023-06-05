Madras Medical College secures 11th rank in NIRF

CHENNAI: In a proud moment for Tamil Nadu, Madras Medical College and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital has secured 11th rank in the medical category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for the year 2022-2023. The rankings were announced by the Ministry of Education, Government of India on Monday.

Madras Medical College has seen a surge in the position in the last three consecutive assessments with rank 16 in 2021, rank 12 in 2022 and now rank 11 in 2023. The educational institutions across the country's are objectively assessed based on several parameters by National Institutional Ranking Framework.

















Among the State Government-run medical institutions, the hospital has excelled across the country and has received the top rankings.



