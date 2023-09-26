Madras High Court summons actress Vijayalakshmi

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court, on Tuesday, ordered actress Vijayalakshmi to appear before the court on a petition filed by Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman to quash a decade old FIR against him.

The police submitted report regarding the case filed against Seeman. After the perusal of the report, Justice N Anand Venkatesh directed the complainant, Vijayalakshmi to appear before the court for explanation and adjourned the case to September 29.

Seeman also filed a sub application before the Madras High Court seeking interim stay of all further proceedings against him. He also alleged that it is a false acquisition and contended political motives behind the case.

The case was lodged in 2011 by the actress at Valasaravakkam police station. The complaint alleged that Seeman cheated her by giving false marriage promise.

However in 2012, the same actress withdrawn her complaint. Hence, Seeman moved the Madras High Court to quash the FIR registered more than 10 years ago as the complainant withdrawn her complaint.