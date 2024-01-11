Madras HC signals green for 'Ayalaan' release

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) allowed the KJR Studios, a film production company, to release Sivakarthikeyan starrer film 'Ayalaan' on January 12, as per the schedule, which enabled the film to take part in the Pongal race.



An advertising agency 'Challenge' moved the MHC seeking interim injunction against the film Ayalaan as the production company failed to return Rs. 1 crore as agreed.

The case was listed before Justice Abdul Quddhose.

The counsel for the plaintiff submitted that KJR Studios received Rs.1 crore on a promise that it will return the money before the release of the film.

However, without returning the money the production company is releasing the film for forthcoming Pongal festival, said the counsel. Hence, the counsel sought to injunct the release of the film.

The counsel appeared for the film production company agreed to pay Rs 50 lakhs and balance will be disbursed after the release of the film.

After the submission the judge directed the film production company to pay Rs.50 lakh instantly and return the balance money before April 10.

Hence, the production company paid Rs.50 lakh, recording that the judge allowed the film to release.

Likewise, another plaintiff TSR Films filed a petition before MHC seeking to injunct the release of the film Ayalaan.

The case was listed before Justice C Saravanan.

According to the plaintiff, 24AM Films planned to produce the film Ayalaan and recieved Rs.10 crore as loan from them. Later, KJR Studios came in to the picture and undertook the project on an agreement of paying the debt on behalf of 24AM. Subsequently, Rs.3 crore was paid by the KJR Studios and without paying the full money they planned to release film for Pongal, which violates the agreement, said the plaintiff.

After the submission the judge has imposed interim injunction restraining the film from release.

On Thursday the case was listed again, the plaintiff submitted that they found an amicable solution through conciliation and filed an application states no objection to release the film.

Recording the submission the judge vacated the interim injunction and allowed to release the film. After both the plaint cleared the film Ayalaan, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Rakulpreet Singh and Yogi Babu is set to release for pongal.