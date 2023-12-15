Madras HC sentences IPS officer in contempt plea of MS Dhoni

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday sentenced IPS officer G Sampath Kumar to 15 days of imprisonment in a contempt case filed by former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

A division bench comprising Justice SS Sundar and Sunder Mohan also observed that the sentence is suspended for 30 days to allow Sampath Kumar to file an appeal.

Dhoni has sought the court to take action against Sampath Kumar for the contumacious remarks against the Supreme court and High court, in his statement and filed a defamation suit demanding Rs.100 crore against the IPS officer who named Dhoni in an IPL betting scam case in the year 2014.