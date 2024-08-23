Madras HC sends three accused to jail for creating fake court order to grab property of trust

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court ordered imprisonment to three accused persons, who created fake court orders to grab the property of a private trust.

A division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice V Sivagnanam heard the contempt petition against the accused persons.

After hearing the case the bench found the three accused Amalraj, Shanmugam and Muruganantham as guilty and convicted them and awarded them six months' imprisonment.

They were taken to the Puzhal prison.

The factual matrix of the case is that JKK Rangammal Trust functioning in Namakkal filed a case in the district court that the accused persons encroached its property.

After hearing the case, the court directed the encroachers to evict from the property.

It was submitted that the accused refused to vacate the land and claimed that the property belonged to them as the Madras High Court has granted a stay to the eviction order.

The trust management lodged a complaint to the police and High Court registry stating that the accused created a fake order copy of the court to grab the property.

Following this, CB-CID conducted an investigation regarding the complaint and filed a report in the High Court.

After perusing the report and hearing the arguments, the bench convicted the accused persons and ordered their imprisonment.