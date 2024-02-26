Madras HC seeks Palaniswami's response to Udhayanidhi's plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) directed the leader of the opposition (LOP) Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) to file a counter to the petition preferred by Minister Udhyanidhi Stalin seeking to reject the defamation suit filed by EPS.

Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin moved the MHC seeking to reject the plaint preferred by EPS seeking Rs.1.10 crore for alleged defamation.

Advocate E V Chandru appeared before Justice N Sathish Kumar for the minister submitted that the defamation suit filed by EPS lacks prima facie. The statement made by his client about EPS is not personal life criticism but only a political comment, said the advocate.

Senior counsel Vijay Narayan appeared for EPS sought time to file counter and requested to extend the interim injunction imposed on Udhayanidhi restraining him from making comments against EPS connecting him with the Kodanad heist cum murder case and corruption cases.

After the submission, the judge directed EPS to file a counter and extended the interim injunction imposed on Udhayanidhi Stalin. The matter is posted on March 14 for further submission.

EPS moved the seeking permanent injunction on Udhayanidhi Stalin from making comments against him in connection with the Kodanad case and to direct him to pay Rs.1.10 crores for the damage caused by him. EPS contended that on September 7, last year, Udhayanidhi released a statement on his X (Twitter) handle about Sanatan Dharma, mentioning him in a derogatory manner, directly connecting him with the Kodanad murder -robbery, and corruption case.

On September 21, 2023, the MHC imposed an interim injunction, restraining Udhayanidhi Stalin from making comments against EPS connecting him with the Kodanad heist cum murder case and corruption cases.