Madras HC refuses to set aside Rs 1L cost imposed on actor Mansoor Ali Khan

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) on Wednesday refused to set aside the cost imposed on actor Mansoor Ali Khan for wasting the court's in a defamation case.

Mansoor Ali Khan filed an appeal before the MHC to set aside the cost imposed on him by a single judge for filing defamation suit against actors Trisha, Chiranjeevi and Kushboo.

A division bench comprising Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq heard the appeal.

After hearing the appellant the bench wondered that Mansoor accepted before the court that he will remit the cost imposed and how can he now challenge the single judge order.

Further, the bench directed Mansoor to appear before the single judge to recall the order and also directed the counsel appeared for Mansoor to get instructions from his client. The case was posted to February 7 for further submission.

Mansoor Ali Khan filed a defamation suit against other actors Trisha, Chiranjeevi and Khushboo for allegedly having made defamatory comments against him on social media, claiming Rs 1 crore.

The single judge, who heard the suit dismissed Mansoor's plea after hearing Trisha's contention that Mansoor had already tendered an unconditional apology for his controversial speech and now he filed the suit to attract attention from the media.

The single judge observed that the defendants social media posts were to condemn Mansoor's controversial speech, there is nothing defaming in their statements. Further the single judge imposed Rs.1 lakh as cost on Mansoor for wasting the court’s time and directed him to pay the cost to Adyar Cancer Institute.