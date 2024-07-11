Madras HC refuses to interfere in Paamban Swamigal temple consecration ceremony

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court refused to interfere into the matter of conducting consecration ceremony at Sri Paamban Kumaragurudasar Swamigal temple, Thiruvanmiyur.



The first division bench of acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq heard the plea of Saiva Siddhanta Perumandram challenging the notification of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) for conducting consecration ceremony at Paamban Kumaragurudasar Swamigal temple.

The petitioner submitted that since the Paamban Swamigal temple is not having Stambha (flag pole) Bhali Pitha (altar) and Kalasa, the consecration ceremony cannot be allowed to conduct.

No consecration ceremony was conducted in the Paamban Swamigal temple back in history, hence the HR&CE should be restrained from conducting the ceremony which was scheduled on July 12.

The HR&CE cited Supreme Court's judgements allowing the department to conduct the poojas and ceremony in the temple.

The bench posted the matter to decide after two weeks to discuss the other aspects of the Paamban Swamigal temple.