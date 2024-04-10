Madras HC refuses anticipatory bail to former minister MR Vijayabhaskar

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) refused to grant anticipatory bail to former AIADMK minister M R Vijayabhaskar in a case booked for allegedly stopping public works for personal gains.

Justice G Jayachandran heard the anticipatory bail petition moved by the former minister.

An additional public prosecutor opposed to grant anticipatory bail to the petitioner as 27 cases were pending against him.

The counsel for the former minister submitted that it was a foisted case booked to politically victimize his client.

However, the judge refused to accept the submission and observed that it could not be the attitude of a former member of the legislative.

The judge directed the State to place the details of the 27 cases pending against the petitioner and posted the matter to April 22 for further submission.

Thanthoni panchayat union secretary R Vijayakumar lodged a complaint against the former minister and four others, stating that they threatened him not to proceed with the bridge laying works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

The husband of the chairman of the panchayat council, Sekar, also being the brother of the former minister, used his men to threaten the workers not to lay the bridge work and also used JCB to stall the process. Based on the complaint of Vijayakumar Karur, police booked a case against MR Vijayabaskar, Sekar, and 3 others under sections 147, 341, 353, and 506 (1) of the IPC.