Madras HC quashes FIR against Badri Seshadri

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court, on Tuesday has quashed the FIR (First Information Report) filed against political commentator and publisher Badri Seshadri for criticizing the Chief Justice of India (CJI) over Manipur violence.

Badri Seshadri filed a petition in the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to quash the FIR filed against him in Perambalur police station.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh has granted the relief to the petitioner.

Badri was arrested on July 29, at his residence in Chennai, by the Perambalur police for his comments made in a social media forum by criticizing the CJI and the Supreme Court over its hearing of a case on the Manipur violence.

Based on a complaint from a lawyer in Perambalur, Badri was booked under sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, and 505 1 (b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility) of the Indian Penal Code.