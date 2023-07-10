Madras HC quashes case against Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court quashed a case against actor Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth registered under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act.

The Madras High Court (MHC) Justice N Anand Venkatesh on Monday pronounced his order by quashing the pending case against Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth in Saidapet court.

In 2014, Tamil Nadu People's Forum for Tobacco Control an anti tobacco organisation filed a complaint against Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Wunderbar film production company for promoting cigarettes and tobacco products in the film 'Velaiyilla Pattathari' by putting up posters of Dhanush with cigarette.

They said that this is a direct violation of section 5 of Cigarette and other Tobacco products act 2003 which prohibits the direct and indirect advertisement of cigarettes and other tobacco products.

Based on this complaint Tamil Nadu health department filed a petition against Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth in Saidapet court.

Meanwhile, Dhanush and Aishwarya moved the MHC to quash the pending case against them in the Saidapet court.

When this case was listed before Justice N Anand Venkatesh, the counsel for Dhanush contended that the Censor Board had certified the film and also no opportunity was given to us to explain before filing the complaint, hence the case against Dhanush should be dismissed.

After the arguments Justice had reserved his order. On Monday he ordered that the case against Dhanush and Aishwarya as quashed.