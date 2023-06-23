Madras HC orders OPR to appear before court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered O.P Ravindhranath to appear before the court in a case challenging his election victory from the Theni Lok Sabha constituency in 2019.

A voter from Theni constituency P Milany moved the Madras High Court (MHC) and filed an election petition against O P Ravindhranath (OPR). The petitioner challenged OPR's election victory on the grounds of suppression of all the sources of income in the election affidavit and cash for votes, the petitioner alleged.

The OPR counsel appeared before the court and requested to hear the case once again to produce their side documents. Accepting this Justice SS Sundar posted the case to hear on June 28, 2023, and ordered OPR to appear before the court on that day.

Previously, the election petition was heard by Justice SS Sundar. During the course of the hearing OPR appeared before the court and rejected all the allegations filed against him. Later the election commission officials were questioned by the Justice. Subsequently, the Justice recorded all the submissions filed by the petitioner.

After all the arguments were completed the Justice adjourned the case.