Madras HC judge recuses from hearing Santhan's plea

CHENNAI: Justice Sunder Mohan of the Madras High Court on Monday recused from hearing the petition filed by Santhan, a convict of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, to deport him to Sri Lanka.

The case was listed before a division bench comprising Justice S S Sundar and Sunder Mohan. However, Justice Sunder Mohan recused himself from hearing the case.

As one of the judges from the bench recused from the case, the bench could not continue to hear it, hence, the bench directed the registry to list the matter to some other court.

Santhan contended that he has been residing more than 10 months at the Trichy special camp after his release as he is a Sri Lankan citizen, and he is not allowed to move out from the camp.

Santhan cited that his mother Maheswari is seriously ill, who is residing in Sri Lanka, he wants to go to Sri Lanka immediately to take care of his mother, the petition reads.

Santhan also said that he represented before the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer to take necessary steps for deporting him to Sri Lanka, but no steps have so far been taken.

The failure to deport Santhan to Sri Lanka within a reasonable time would be violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Indian Constitution, the petition reads.

Santhan sought the Madras High Court to direct the Union government to deport him to Sri Lanka as early as possible.