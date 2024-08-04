Madras HC judge inspects temples slated for demolition for Chennai Metro Rail project

CHENNAI: On Saturday, Justice K Kumaresh Babu visited Rathina Vinayagar Temple and Durgai Amman Temple at Royapettah, Chennai, which has been proposed to be demolished for phase two of the Metro rail project.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice K Kumaresh Babu heard a public interest litigation moved by Aalayam Kaappom Foundation, a non-profit organization to protect Hindu temples seeking to restrain the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) from demolishing the temple for the Metro project.

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman, on behalf of CMRL, submitted a technical report stating that if the entrance and exit of Royapettah Metro station are changed, they will still have to remove the temple tower of Durgai Amman temple as well as Rathina Vinayakar temple.

Senior advocate S Ravi appeared for the petitioner and pointed out that both the temples are more than 100 years old and have several devotees. Hence, it should not be allowed to be demolished.

The AG also conceded that after the metro work’s completion, the Durga Amman temple’s main tower could be relocated safely with modern technology. He further submitted that if the devotees wanted, Rathina Vinayagar temple could be rebuilt at the same point.

The AG also invited Justice K Kumaresh Babu to visit the temple to inspect the situation. After the bench was accepted to inspect the temple, Justice K Kumaresh Babu went to the temple and inspected the spot the Metro had earmarked for its rail project.